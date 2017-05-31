NEWS

Murder suspect apprehended in Mexico months after allegedly shooting ex-girlfriend in Sylmar

Jose Benjamin Rodriguez, right, was arrested May 24, 2017, in connection with the shooting death of Eloise Elizarraraz. (Jose Benjamin Rodriguez, right, was arrested May 24, 2017, in connection with the shooting death of Eloise Elizarraraz.)

By ABC7.com staff
SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A murder suspect has been arrested in Mexico and extradited to the United States on suspicion of fatally shooting his 34-year-old ex-girlfriend in Sylmar in January, authorities announced Wednesday.

Jose Benjamin Rodriguez was apprehended by local police in Colima and returned to Los Angeles on Saturday, the LAPD said in a statement.

Rodriguez allegedly shot Eloise Elizarraraz on Jan. 7 while she was in her car and on her way to her first day at a new job, according to the Los Angeles Police. Department.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Related Topics:
newsshootingwoman shotwoman killedinvestigationrewardsearchSylmarLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Reward offered in fatal car shooting of mother in Sylmar
Police ID woman fatally shot in Sylmar while driving to work
Woman shot, killed while in car in Sylmar
NEWS
LA County sees steep increase in homelessness
Clinton: Russians 'guided by Americans' in interference
LeBron James' Brentwood home vandalized with racial slur
Flynn and Trump lawyer subpoenaed over Russia investigation
More News
Top Stories
LeBron James' Brentwood home vandalized with racial slur
LA County sees steep increase in homelessness
Thieves steal softball, baseball equipment from Azusa HS
CNN drops Kathy Griffin after bloodied Trump head photo
2 arrested trying to sneak $500K in drugs into SoCal w/ toddler in car
Stratolaunch plane rolls out of Mojave Desert hangar
Dinner, poker game planned to save 4 historic homes at LA arboretum
Show More
Toddler tests positive for amphetamines; mom arrested
Waze Carpool expanding across California
1 killed, 1 injured in officer-involved shooting at Hesperia Walmart
Six-year-old youngest to compete at the Scripps National Spelling Bee
Tarzana water main break causes sinkhole
More News
Photos
Top 7 hamburger restaurants in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: Fashion on the 'magenta carpet' at the BBMAs
More Photos