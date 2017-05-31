Murder suspect apprehended in Mexico months after allegedly shooting ex-girlfriend in Sylmar

A murder suspect has been arrested in Mexico and extradited to the United States on suspicion of fatally shooting his 34-year-old ex-girlfriend in Sylmar in January, authorities announced Wednesday.Jose Benjamin Rodriguez was apprehended by local police in Colima and returned to Los Angeles on Saturday, the LAPD said in a statement.Rodriguez allegedly shot Eloise Elizarraraz on Jan. 7 while she was in her car and on her way to her first day at a new job, according to the Los Angeles Police. Department.DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.