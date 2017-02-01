RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --San Bernardino police and SWAT officers were at an apartment complex in Riverside where a murder suspect was believed to be holed up Wednesday afternoon, Eyewitness News has learned.
Authorities surrounded the apartment building in the 600 block of Central Avenue, searching for a man accused of murdering a mother of two in San Bernardino just hours earlier.
Police did not have a description of the suspect but said he is the boyfriend of the woman killed.
