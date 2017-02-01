NEWS

SWAT surrounds Riverside apartment in search of murder suspect

Authorities swarmed an apartment complex in the 600 block of Central Ave in Riverside for a possible murder suspect on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
San Bernardino police and SWAT officers were at an apartment complex in Riverside where a murder suspect was believed to be holed up Wednesday afternoon, Eyewitness News has learned.

Authorities surrounded the apartment building in the 600 block of Central Avenue, searching for a man accused of murdering a mother of two in San Bernardino just hours earlier.

Police did not have a description of the suspect but said he is the boyfriend of the woman killed.

