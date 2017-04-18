A possible murder suspect evaded police officers in a chase through South Los Angeles before surrendering in Lynwood on Tuesday.Los Angeles police said the chase began in an area within the jurisdiction of LAPD's Southeast Division.The suspect, driving in a silver sedan, traveled on freeways as well as side streets. The vehicle had Oregon license plates.Details on the possible murder case were not immediately released.The suspect stopped in the middle of a street in Lynwood and surrendered at about 1:45 p.m.