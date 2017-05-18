NEWS

Murrieta police shoot up suspect's car after chase

EMBED </>More Videos

A suspect's car was riddled with bullet holes after police opened fire at the end of a police chase in Murrieta. (KABC)

By
MURRIETA, Calif. (KABC) --
A suspect's car was riddled with bullet holes after police opened fire at the end of a chase in Murrieta.

It all started around 1:30 a.m. Thursday when Murrieta police tried to conduct a traffic stop. The suspect, who was driving an SUV, did not pull over.

A pursuit ensued, heading into a cul-de-sac on Whitaker Way. That's when police opened fire. Officials would not specify what exactly triggered the gunfire, saying the matter was under investigation.

The suspect then took off again. The chase ended just a mile away near the intersection of Kalmia Street and Washington Avenue.

The suspect was taken into custody. He was not hit by gunfire, though he did incur minor injuries while being arrested, police said. No officers were hurt.

Area resident Brad Payne was just about to go to sleep when the gunfire erupted.

"It sounded pretty much like a quick war zone. Everybody was saying, 'Get down! Get down!'" Payne said.

Payne said he initially thought there were six shots fired but later found out there were 14 shots.

"Never had anything like that in the 25 years we've lived here, so it was pretty exciting," Payne said. "I appreciate the police being here and they're doing a good job, so I love them. I love them to death."
Related Topics:
newsofficer-involved shootingpolice shootingpolice chaseshootingarrestMurrietaRiverside County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man, 40, stabbed along San Fernando bike path
Woman killed, 22 injured after car plows into pedestrians in Times Square
Interior Dept. nominee says Trump's views could outweigh climate science
Timeline: How we got from Flynn's firing to a special prosecutor
More News
Top Stories
Female teacher arrested for sexual relationship with student at all-girls school, police say
Man, 40, stabbed along San Fernando bike path
Inglewood stadium opening delayed 1 year due to record rain
Trump calls special counsel for Russian probe a 'witch hunt'
Casa Vega, iconic LA eatery, shuts down twice in 2 weeks
Major search for missing boy, 5, in South Pasadena
1 killed, 22 hurt after car plows into crowd in Times Square
Show More
Chris Cornell, Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman, dies
Burglaries at tented homes prompt police to issue safety tips
Roger Ailes, founder and ex-CEO of Fox News, dies at 77
Pedestrian, 63, fatally struck after car jumps curb in Long Beach
Many California courthouses pose risk during earthquake, study says
More News
Top Video
Man, 40, stabbed along San Fernando bike path
Burglaries at tented homes prompt police to issue safety tips
Major search for missing boy, 5, in South Pasadena
Inglewood stadium opening delayed 1 year due to record rain
More Video