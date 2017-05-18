Murrieta police shoot up suspect's car after chase

A suspect's car was riddled with bullet holes after police opened fire at the end of a chase in Murrieta.It all started around 1:30 a.m. Thursday when Murrieta police tried to conduct a traffic stop. The suspect, who was driving an SUV, did not pull over.A pursuit ensued, heading into a cul-de-sac on Whitaker Way. That's when police opened fire. Officials would not specify what exactly triggered the gunfire, saying the matter was under investigation.The suspect then took off again. The chase ended just a mile away near the intersection of Kalmia Street and Washington Avenue.The suspect was taken into custody. He was not hit by gunfire, though he did incur minor injuries while being arrested, police said. No officers were hurt.Area resident Brad Payne was just about to go to sleep when the gunfire erupted."It sounded pretty much like a quick war zone. Everybody was saying, 'Get down! Get down!'" Payne said.Payne said he initially thought there were six shots fired but later found out there were 14 shots."Never had anything like that in the 25 years we've lived here, so it was pretty exciting," Payne said. "I appreciate the police being here and they're doing a good job, so I love them. I love them to death."