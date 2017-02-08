Muscoy man arrested in fatal shooting of 2 men

Sheriff's deputies arrested a Muscoy man for the fatal shooting of two men whose bodies were found at a home in the suspect's neighborhood.Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department responded to a shots fired call in the 2800 block of June Street at 9:49 a.m.They found the bodies of two men who had apparently died of gunshot wounds inside a converted garage on the property.Investigators say they questioned Roberto Lopez, 28, who lives near the crime scene in Muscoy, as a person of interest. After interrogating him at sheriff's headquarters, they arrested and booked him on two counts of murder.Detectives are still investigating the motive for the shootings and the relationship between Lopez and the two victims.Local residents said they were surprised at the violent crime in their neighborhood."It was pretty shocking to see them all get here at once in unmarked vehicles with their guns drawn aiming all over the place," witness Alfonso Velasco said. "That was shocking for us because this is usually a calm community."Officials asked anyone with information to contact Detective Lisa Guerra or Sergeant Jason Radeleff at (909)387-3589. Anonymous tips can be provided to the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.Officials have not identified the victims.