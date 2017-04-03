NEWS

Napa teen runaway escapes after kidnapping, sexual assault

EMBED </>More News Videos

A man is accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting, injecting methamphetamine and holding a Napa teen girl hostage for 27 hours before she was able to escape by jumping out of a moving truck. (KGO-TV)

By Cornell Barnard
NAPA, Calif. --
A man is accused of kidnapping, assaulting and holding a Napa teen girl hostage for 27 hours before she was able to escape.

The 13-year-old girl made a bold move when she jumped from a moving car near Bodega Bay. The man drove 40 miles before she was able to get away.

Deputies said the suspect lured the girl into his truck at a Shell gas station at 3 a.m. Friday, refusing to let her go.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Department said the teen ran away from her Napa home after a fight with her parents and met Timothy Lee Marble, 50, who convinced her to get into his truck.

"He spent the next 26 to 27 hours with her," Sonoma County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Crum said.

Crum said Marble drove for hours, sexually assaulting the girl and forcing her to take drugs.

"He injected her with methamphetamine," he said. "During this long ordeal, he pulled out a knife and started cutting her legs superficially, and then with a razor blade, I understand he started carving his name into her arm."

The girl escaped her kidnapper on Highway 1 in Bodega Bay by jumping from the moving pickup truck and hiding in some bushes while Marble did something very unusual.

"He called the cops," Crum said.

And when deputies showed up, the victim "came up stumbling up to us and told us she'd been victim of sexual assault by this man," Crum said.

Neighbors said Marble was often seen coming and going from a Napa mobile home park where his relatives live.

"I see them drive by, that's about it. That's all they really do," neighbor Lisa Giaccio said. "You think you know somebody, but it's all surprising."

Police say Marble has a long rap sheet across California from drug offenses to domestic violence charges, but no sex crimes.

The teen is back home recovering from her trauma.
Related Topics:
newscrimeteenkidnappingsex assaultinvestigationdrugsCaliforniaNorthern California
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
San Pedro High baseball player fights for life after brutal beating
Death toll rises to 273 as aid begins to arrive in disaster-struck Colombia
White House, Republicans trying to revive Obamacare repeal in new talks
College student dies after choking at pancake-eating contest
Fishermen rescue sea lion with arrow lodged in body
More News
Top Stories
CA Senate approves sanctuary state bill, sends to Assembly
San Pedro High baseball player fights for life after brutal beating
Fishermen rescue sea lion with arrow lodged in body
Man convicted of assault in 2014 chase that left LAPD officer dead
College student dies after choking at pancake-eating contest
Harrison Ford retains pilot's license after OC airport incident
Fox News host Bill O'Reilly accused of sexual harassment in LA
Show More
Westech College suddenly shuts down all 3 campuses
Downtown LA evening stair climb to raise funds for American Lung Assn.
Grandmother fights off sexual battery suspect w/ cane in Big Bear Lake
SoCal researchers studying brain swelling caused by space travel
Mom fired upon outside Hacienda Heights hotel w/ kids nearby
More News
Top Video
College student dies after choking at pancake-eating contest
Fishermen rescue sea lion with arrow lodged in body
San Pedro High baseball player fights for life after brutal beating
Fox News host Bill O'Reilly accused of sexual harassment in LA
More Video