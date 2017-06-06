NEWS

Narbonne High School student shot to death in Wilmington

EMBED </>More Videos

A 17-year-old Narbonne High School student was shot to death in Wilmington, and the search is on for whoever was involved. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 17-year-old Narbonne High School student was shot to death in Wilmington, and the search is on for whoever was involved.

The shooting occurred in the 900 block of I Street around 12:30 a.m. Los Angeles police said the teen, identified as Favian Nunez, was returning home from the apartment complex across the street when the suspects exited a car and shot him.

Nunez was taken to an area hospital, where he died, authorities said.

The suspects are believed to be gang members. It is not known if Nunez was affiliated with any gangs, investigators said.

Nunez' friend told Eyewitness News that gang members picked on him to join, but Nunez refused.

It was not known how many suspects were involved in the fatal shooting.

A description of the suspects and their car was not immediately available.

Nunez was scheduled to graduate in a few days, family members said.

Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Michelle King released a statement Tuesday, saying the LAUSD family is "deeply saddened."

"On behalf of the District, I express our deepest condolences to the student's family and friends, and to the Narbonne High School community. His death is a loss to the entire L.A. Unified family," King said in the statement.

King added that crisis counselors will be available at the Narbonne High campus to support students and staff.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsgun violenceteen killedteenshootingfatal shootinglapdstudent diesgang violencegang activityganglausdWilmingtonLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump's message to Comey: 'I wish him luck'
Exclusive: Comey will stop short of saying Trump obstructed justice
Pulse nightclub shooting victims honored at WeHo fundraiser
Grandmother in custody in Colton triple stabbing, police say
Paris officer attacked with hammer at Notre Dame
More News
Top Stories
Grandmother in custody in Colton triple stabbing, police say
Paris officer attacked with hammer at Notre Dame
Jackie Robinson statue to be installed outside Rose Bowl
Jerry Lewis hospitalized in Las Vegas for infection
Harvard pulls student offers over offensive memes
George and Amal Clooney welcome birth of twins
Pulse nightclub shooting victims honored at WeHo fundraiser
Show More
UK police name third attacker as new search gets underway
VIDEO: Snake hiding in gas pump surprises customer in Georgia
Lawmakers meet with deported veterans in Mexico
Mom receives dream car after graduating from law school
Why Emma Watson made the perfect Belle
More News
Top Video
Harvard pulls student offers over offensive memes
Grandmother in custody in Colton triple stabbing, police say
Pulse nightclub shooting victims honored at WeHo fundraiser
VIDEO: Snake hiding in gas pump surprises customer in Georgia
More Video