A 17-year-old Narbonne High School student was shot to death in Wilmington, and the search is on for whoever was involved.The shooting occurred in the 900 block of I Street around 12:30 a.m. Los Angeles police said the teen, identified as Favian Nunez, was returning home from the apartment complex across the street when the suspects exited a car and shot him.Nunez was taken to an area hospital, where he died, authorities said.The suspects are believed to be gang members. It is not known if Nunez was affiliated with any gangs, investigators said.Nunez' friend told Eyewitness News that gang members picked on him to join, but Nunez refused.It was not known how many suspects were involved in the fatal shooting.A description of the suspects and their car was not immediately available.Nunez was scheduled to graduate in a few days, family members said.Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Michelle King released a statement Tuesday, saying the LAUSD family is "deeply saddened.""On behalf of the District, I express our deepest condolences to the student's family and friends, and to the Narbonne High School community. His death is a loss to the entire L.A. Unified family," King said in the statement.King added that crisis counselors will be available at the Narbonne High campus to support students and staff.