NEWS

Newborn clings to life after being shot amid Rio de Janeiro's surging violence

In this photo released by Klebsom Cosme, Claudineia dos Santos Melo takes a selfie in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (AP Photo/Klebsom Cosme)

RIO DE JANEIRO --
Arthur was still inside his mother's womb when he became Rio de Janeiro's latest victim of gun violence.

His mother, Claudineia dos Santos Melo, was almost nine months pregnant when she was hit by a stray bullet from a shootout in a Rio slum on June 30. During an emergency cesarean section doctors discovered that a bullet had also hit Arthur, damaging his lungs and spine.

Doctors say the mother is in stable, non-life threatening condition while her newborn is clinging to life in a case that has shocked Brazilians and underscored surging gun violence in Rio.

"We had never seen this before," Rafael Lopes, the head surgeon at the Moacyr Rodrigues de Carmo hospital where Arthur was delivered, said during a press conference Monday.

Doctors said it was a miracle Arthur was still alive, breathing with the help of machines and currently paraplegic, though they added it was too soon to say if he would remain so forever.

According to Fogo Cruzado," or "Crossfire," a free app created by Amnesty International Brazil, there have been an average of 13 shootings a day in the Rio metropolitan area over the past 11 months. Most of the shootings occur in hillside slums controlled by drug gangs.

On the same day Melo was shot, a mother and daughter were killed in the Mangueira favela near the iconic Maracana stadium as police and criminals exchanged fire for over three hours.

Marlene Maria da Conceicao, 76, was shot in the doorway of her home. Her 42-year-old daughter, Ana Cristina da Conceicao, was also hit when she tried to help her mother.

"The state government has abandoned the communities," said Mangueira community leader Washington Fortunato at the women's funeral.

Last year, 920 people died during police raids or patrols in Rio state according to its Public Security Institute. This year's figure is up by almost 60 percent over 2016.

"I hope no family has to go through what we are going through because it is too painful," said Arthur's uncle, Walter de Melo, as he accompanied the speechless father to register the child.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldbrazilgun violencepregnancypregnant womanshooting
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
North Korea claims to have tested first intercontinental ballistic missile
SoCal police cracking down on illegal fireworks
Man guilty of manslaughter in death of Fox executive
Juror: Defendant's claims in Gavin Smith murder trial seemed credible
Standoff with armed man in Little Tokyo building ends peacefully
More News
Top Stories
Transient arrested for allegedly setting OC brush fires
SoCal police cracking down on illegal fireworks
Search suspended for distressed swimmer off Rancho Palos Verdes
2 ejected, 1 trapped after crash on SB 405 Fwy in North Hills
Juror: Defendant's claims in Gavin Smith murder trial seemed credible
Man guilty of manslaughter in death of Fox executive
South Pasadena dad charged w/ killing son pleads not guilty
Show More
Keep safety in mind when celebrating July Fourth
Video: Naked man slaps Houston cop, gets tased
SoCal kids sworn in as citizens in time for July 4
Standoff with armed man in Little Tokyo building ends peacefully
Cal Poly student crowned Miss California
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos