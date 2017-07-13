Newhall Pass brush fire chars 20 acres, outbuilding

A fast-moving brush fire charred about 20 acres of vegetation and engulfed an outbuilding in the Newhall Pass area on Thursday.The blaze was first reported around 1:40 p.m. near The Old Road and Towsley Canyon Road.Officials said there are 15 structures along The Old Road threatened by the flames.Los Angeles County firefighters battled the three-alarm blaze from the ground and the air.The fire created plumes of thick, white smoke, which could be seen for miles.There was little wind, so the fire was mostly driven by the hot and dry conditions as it burned up the hillside.The Old Road was closed to traffic from Gavin Canyon to Calgrove Boulevard.The nearby 5 Freeway was open to traffic, but cars on the southbound side were moving slowly past the thick smoke.There were no immediate reports of any injuries.The cause of the blaze was not known.