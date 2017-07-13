NEWS

Newhall Pass brush fire chars 8 acres, outbuilding

EMBED </>More Videos

A brush fire charred eight acres of vegetation and engulfed an outbuilding in the Newhall Pass area on Thursday. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
NEWHALL PASS, Calif. (KABC) --
A fast-moving brush fire charred 8-10 acres of vegetation and engulfed an outbuilding in the Newhall Pass area on Thursday.

The blaze was first reported around 1:40 p.m. near The Old Road and Towsley Canyon Road.

Officials said there are 15 structures along The Old Road threatened by the flames.

Los Angeles County firefighters battled the three-alarm blaze from the ground and the air.

The fire created plumes of thick, white smoke, which could be seen for miles.

There was little wind, so the fire was mostly driven by the hot and dry conditions as it burned up the hillside.

The Old Road was closed to traffic from Gavin Canyon to Calgrove Boulevard.

The nearby 5 Freeway was open to traffic, but cars on the southbound side were moving slowly past the thick smoke.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

The cause of the blaze was not known.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsbrush firefirefirefightersNewhallLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
TIMELINE: Disappearance of 4 men in Bucks Co.
Crash leaves eels and slime all over Oregon highway
Senate GOP releases revised health care bill as hunt for support goes on
Two years later: A look back at the Sandra Bland case
More News
Top Stories
Lawyer says client made confession in PA missing men case
Man accused of attempted sex assault of North Hills woman
Alleged gang members arrested amid rash of SoCal home burglaries
Airbnb host who canceled reservation over race fined $5,000
Woman, 34, seriously injured in violent South LA hit-run
Underage DUI driver strikes pedestrians in Santa Ana
Two years later: A look back at the Sandra Bland case
Show More
Mother killed, several injured in Winnetka multi-car DUI crash
Pet of the Week: Terrier mix named Ben
In Paris, Trump defends son's meeting with Russian lawyer
Palmdale man finds snake in his bathtub
Car thefts on the rise in Boyle Heights; LAPD sends message
More News
Top Video
Underage DUI driver strikes pedestrians in Santa Ana
Alleged gang members arrested amid rash of SoCal home burglaries
Woman, 34, seriously injured in violent South LA hit-run
Palmdale man finds snake in his bathtub
More Video