An elderly woman was killed and her son with special needs was mauled in Queens by the dog she had recently adopted from a shelter.Louise Herminda, 75, was attacked by the mastiff Monday in her 27th Street home near 38th Avenue in Long Island City just after midnight. Police said she suffered trauma to her upper torso area, and she was pronounced dead at New York Presbyterian Hospital about 6 a.m.Her 39-year-old son, who has autism, sustained non-life threatening injuries to his lower left leg after also being attacked, police said.The dog was sedated by New York Police Department Emergency Service Unit officers and was in the custody of Animal Care and Control of NYC.ABC sister station WABC-TV learned Herminda had planned to return the dog on the same day of her attack because it was too aggressive.Officials said the dog may have been adopted from a private shelter, which was being investigated by the NYPD.