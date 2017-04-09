NEWS

India news anchor learns of husband's death while reporting live on TV

NEW DELHI --
People across India are hailing the composure of a television news anchor who learned of her husband's death as she delivered a breaking news report on live TV.

Supreet Kaur was reading the morning news bulletin for India's IBC24 channel in Chhattisgarh state on Saturday when a reporter called in a story about a fatal road crash.

Although the reporter didn't name the three victims, Kaur realized her husband, Harsad Kawade, was among the dead from the details of the story.


"For a moment her voice trembled, but she collected herself and carried on reading the news till the bulletin got over 10 minutes later," Ravikant Mittal, IBC24's editor-in-chief, said Sunday.

Once the broadcast was over, Kaur emerged from the studio and broke down in tears. She called the reporter for more details from the accident site before informing her family about the accident, Mittal said.

Kaur and Kawade had been married for just over a year and lived in Raipur, Chhattisgarh's capital.

Mittal said Kaur has been working with IBC24 since its inception nine years ago.

She already was a popular news anchor, and many people took to social media to post their admiration for her after seeing the composure and professionalism she displayed on Saturday.

"Amazing grace" was one of the many comments posted on Twitter to describe Kaur's composure.
Related Topics:
newstelevisionu.s. & worldindiatraffic fatalities
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Despite Trump campaign promise, Tillerson didn't discuss paying for border wall with Mexico
Armed suspect arrested after shooting at deputies, barricade in Covina
Coalition and Syrian rebel forces repel ISIS attack on base
Russia and Iran say U.S. 'crossed red lines' with strike on Syrian air base
More News
Top Stories
Armed suspect arrested after shooting at deputies, barricade in Covina
Sergio Garcia defeats Justin Rose in playoff to win Masters
Suspect shot, killed in Santa Paula officer-involved shooting
DUI Fail: Man tries squeezing car past big rig in Costa Mesa
Man denied $100K jackpot because friend pushed the button
Egypt declares state of emergency; ISIS attacks killed scores of Palm Sunday churchgoers
Baby loves to stretch his arms after being swaddled
Show More
Delta passengers at LAX frustrated over 4th day of cancellations
3 women in custody after brief Moorpark chase ends in crash
1 person killed on 405 Freeway crash in Long Beach
5 children hurt as bounce house goes airborne in SC
Woman stabbed to death by girlfriend in Santa Clarita, detectives say
More News
Photos
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
More Photos