NEWS

Nigerian official says more Chibok girls have been released by Boko Haram

Bring back our girls campaigners chant slogans during a protest calling on the government to rescue the remaining kidnapped girls who were abducted almost three years ago. (AP Photo/ Sunday Alamba)

ABUJA, Nigeria --
An unknown number of Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped three years ago by Boko Haram extremists in northern Nigeria have been released, a government official said late Saturday. Family members said they were awaiting names and other information before celebrating.

Nearly 200 of the schoolgirls had remained captive after the first negotiated release of 21 girls in October. At the time, Nigeria's government said another group of 83 girls would be released "very soon."

"Huge numbers," the personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, tweeted late Saturday, without giving details.

Many of the girls were forced to marry the Islamic extremists and became pregnant. Human rights advocates believe others could be among the young girls who have been used to carry out suicide bombing attacks.

A Nigerian official said that while some girls had been released by Boko Haram they had not yet reached the Borno state capital of Maiduguri. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to reporters.

The group representing the families of the girls said they were awaiting confirmation on how many had been released.

"Our hopes and expectations are high as we look forward to this news being true and confirmed," said Sesugh Akume with the #BringBackOurGirls campaign.

The Nigerian government has denied that a ransom was paid in the October release and that it freed some detained Boko Haram fighters in exchange for the girls.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldnigerianigerian missing schoolgirlsmissing girl
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Protections for 27 national monuments may be curtailed, cut
Miss Black University of Texas pageant winner criticized for 'not being black enough'
People share their 'pre-existing health condition' stories on social media after House passes health care bill
EPA chief recuses himself from lawsuits he had joined as Oklahoma's attorney general
More News
Top Stories
Conrad Hilton arrested on suspicion of violating restraining order
13-year-old girl on bike fatally struck by bus in Redondo Beach
Sucker punch in Las Vegas kills Victorville father of 5
1 dead, 2 critical after head-on DUI crash in Santa Clarita
Fired Texas officer free on bail after arrest in teen's shooting death
Man holds son in arms during standoff w/ police in Van Nuys
California assemblyman files initiative for gas tax repeal
Show More
Country legend Loretta Lynn hospitalized after having stroke
Outrage sparked as Forum concertgoers allowed to park at cemetery
Cal Raceway in Orange vandalized 3 times in 3 weeks
Some wary of celebrating Cinco de Mayo amid immigration policies
7th grader assaulted, robbed in Long Beach
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
More Photos