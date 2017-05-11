NEWS

No charges filed against LAPD officers in 2 controversial fatal shootings

The family of Norma Guzman released surveillance video of Los Angeles police fatally shooting her on Sept. 27, 2015.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
No charges will be filed against officers of the Los Angeles Police Department in two high-profile fatal shootings in 2015.

Prosecutors said officers wouldn't face charges in the shooting of 37-year-old Norma Guzman in South Los Angeles the morning of Sept. 27, 2015.

LAPD stated Guzman was armed with an 8-inch serrated knife and refused to follow orders to drop it.

Surveillance video released by Guzman's family showed her walking toward two officers, who were later identified as Samuel Briggs and Antonio McNeely.

With a parked car between her and the officers, the closest officer opened fire, with his partner following suit.

The Los Angeles Police Commission found in September of 2016 that one of the two officers acted out of department policy with their use of deadly force against Guzman.

The commission report indicated that the higher-ranked of the two officers acted out of department policy, but did not indicate who the higher-ranking officer out of Briggs and McNeely was.

Prosecutors said they reviewed evidence, including body camera footage, and concluded the two officers had reason to fear for their lives and acted in self-defense.

The second case involved the fatal shooting of Tien Hua following an hours-long standoff in Rosemead on Dec. 30, 2015.

Hua was wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Henry Estrada, who was the new boyfriend of Hua's ex-girlfriend, in the Hollywood Hills.

Authorities said Hua attempted to kidnap his ex-girlfriend after killing Estrada.

Prosecutors said Hua was holding a butane lighter and the officer mistook it for a gun. Prosecutors determined the officer felt threatened and acted within the law when he shot Hua.
