NEWS

No explosives, guns found in Anaheim home after suspect arrested, police say

SWAT members with the Anaheim Police Department surround a home near Water and Clementine streets on Monday, March 6, 2017.

By and ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
SWAT team and bomb squad members surrounded a home in Anaheim on Monday after a suspect was taken into custody earlier in the day.

Anaheim police said officers responded to the 500 block of South Clementine Street after receiving a tip that firearms and explosive materials may be inside a home.

It was determined that no explosive materials or guns were at the residence.

Prior to search, police said 59-year-old Mark Czikalla of Anaheim was arrested without incident during a traffic stop.

Czikalla was booked for one count of possessing a concealed firearm in a vehicle and his bail was set at $20,000.
Related Topics:
newsanaheim police departmentswatAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
VIDEO: Day care worker pushes girl, 4, down stairs
Man accused of killing Whittier officer faces judge
Police: Human remains in Buena Park backyard are Native American
House Republicans unveil Obamacare replacement plan
More News
Top Stories
Man accused of killing Whittier officer faces judge
Bill to replace Obamacare introduced by House Republicans
VIDEO: Day care worker pushes girl, 4, down stairs
Semi-truck crash shuts down SB 215 Fwy in Riverside
Planned Parenthood can keep funding if it stops abortions, Trump says
WWII vet to sing national anthem at OC council meeting
Police: Human remains in Buena Park backyard are Native American
Show More
Bill Paxton died from stroke suffered after surgery
Trump signs new travel ban that applies to those seeking new visas
Afghan family to be released after being detained with visas in LA
Robert Osborne, genial face of TCM, dies at 84
Measure S: Both sides of the building moratorium initiative
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos