No explosives, guns found in Anaheim home after suspect arrested, police say

SWAT team and bomb squad members surrounded a home in Anaheim on Monday after a suspect was taken into custody earlier in the day.Anaheim police said officers responded to the 500 block of South Clementine Street after receiving a tip that firearms and explosive materials may be inside a home.It was determined that no explosive materials or guns were at the residence.Prior to search, police said 59-year-old Mark Czikalla of Anaheim was arrested without incident during a traffic stop.Czikalla was booked for one count of possessing a concealed firearm in a vehicle and his bail was set at $20,000.