NEWS

Noose found inside Smithsonian's African-American museum

In this May 1, 2017, file photo, people wait in line to enter the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Cultural on the National Mall in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON --
Tourists found a noose Wednesday on the floor of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the second left at a Smithsonian site in less than a week, officials said.

The gallery containing an exhibit on segregation was closed for about three hours while U.S. Park Police investigated the incident in the nation's capital, Smithsonian officials said.

"The Smithsonian family stands together in condemning this act of hatred and intolerance, especially repugnant in a museum that affirms and celebrates the American values of inclusion and diversity," Smithsonian Secretary David Skorton wrote in an Institution-wide email.

Museum founding Director Lonnie Bunch III said in a statement that the incident is a reminder of the challenges African-Americans still face.

"The noose has long represented a deplorable act of cowardice and depravity - a symbol of extreme violence for African Americans, ..." Bunch said. "This was a horrible act, but a stark reminder of why our work is so important."

Another noose had been found Friday on the grounds of the Hirshhorn Museum, which features contemporary art and culture. Officials said it was unclear how long that noose, which was found by a Smithsonian police officer, had been there.
Related Topics:
newsAfrican Americansrace relationsmuseumssmithsonianu.s. & worldWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
3 killed in Texas bounty-hunter shootout
LASD halts project to replace decals on patrol cars amid cost questions
Democrats, environmentalists blast idea US could leave the Paris accord
LeBron James' Brentwood home vandalized with racial slur
More News
Top Stories
Suspect arrested in murder of ex-girlfriend in Sylmar
3 killed in Texas bounty-hunter shootout
Dashcam video shows Tiger Woods' field sobriety test
LeBron James' Brentwood home vandalized with racial slur
LASD halts project to replace decals on patrol cars amid cost questions
Police: Woman locked 2 kids in trunk, went shopping in Walmart
ABC7 Feed SoCal drive aims to help local children
Show More
LA County sees steep increase in homelessness
Thieves steal softball, baseball equipment from Azusa HS
LAPD focuses on reducing distracted driving deaths, accidents
CNN drops Kathy Griffin after bloodied Trump head photo
2 arrested sneaking drugs into SoCal w/ toddler in car
More News
Photos
Top 7 hamburger restaurants in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: Fashion on the 'magenta carpet' at the BBMAs
More Photos