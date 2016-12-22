A man shot by three masked men who burst into his Northridge home spoke out about the frightening ordeal on Thursday.Graat Muradyan has a small wound on the side of his head that was left by a bullet that grazed his ear during the terrifying encounter with armed robbers.Muradyan and his wife were watching TV at about 11 p.m. Wednesday night when suddenly three masked men, all armed with guns, confronted them. The suspects ordered the couple to get down on the ground but Muradyan refused to go along with their orders."And they put the gun on me, 'I'm going to shoot you, this is a robbery,'" recalled Muradyan.The homeowner stood up and tried to take the mask off one of the gunmen. During a struggle, the suspect fired a shot and the bullet that grazed Muradyan went through a wall and lodged in a second wall in his kitchen."So when he shot, I injured my ear, I fell down, bleeding. My wife she started, like, to scare him," Muradyan shared.His wife yelled out the name of their son, Krist Muradyan, hoping to make the suspects think he was upstairs, even though he was not at home. Soon after, the suspects took off.The Muradyan's dialed 911 but say they were kept on hold for several minutes.Los Angeles police detectives are examining video from a neighbor's surveillance camera that they say shows two getaway vehicles driven by suspects.The couple, both in their 60s, were taken to a hospital for treatment,"Things like this you see on the news, you hear about them," said Krist Muradyan. "I mean, you see it in the movies, you just never think it'll happen to you."