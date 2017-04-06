Norwalk sexual assaults suspect may have attacked more victims

Los Angeles County sheriff's investigators say they believe there are more victims targeted by a sexual assault suspect accused of attacking two women in Norwalk in 2015 and 2017.Ronald Douglas, 33, was arrested March 5 on suspicion of raping and sexually assaulting a 40-year-old woman.During the investigation, authorities found DNA evidence that linked Douglas to a 2015 sexual assault of a 37-year-old woman, also in Norwalk.In both cases, sheriff's officials said Douglas offered to walk the victim home or give them a ride. That's when Douglas would take the victim to a secondary location and sexually assault them, investigators said.On March 7, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office filed 10 felony counts of sexual assault related crimes against Douglas.Special victims detectives believe there are more victims and are asking them to contact authorities.Douglas is being held in lieu of $2 million bail.