Numbers drawn for $447.8 million Powerball jackpot

Powerball players had a chance to win the 10th largest lottery prize in U.S. history, and there was at least one winning ticket in California.Numbers were drawn for Saturday's Powerball jackpot, worth an estimated $447.8 million.The numbers were:Powerball:The estimated prize is based on a winner choosing an annuity, which pays off over 29 years. The cash prize would be $273.1 million. Both prize amounts would be before taxes are deducted.The reason the jackpot has grown so large is that no one has matched all the numbers since April 1. The last drawing was Wednesday.Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.It costs $2 for a Powerball ticket and a chance to dream of instant riches, but the odds of winning are incredibly small, at one in 292.2 million.The largest Powerball jackpot in history was drawn Jan. 13, 2016, when three winners from California, Florida and Tennessee split the $1.58 billion prize - a combined cash payout of $983.5 million.