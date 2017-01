BREAKING: Pres. Obama commutes vast majority of Chelsea Manning's 35-year sentence, White House says; sentence to end May 17, 2017. pic.twitter.com/zYzkzninKO — ABC News (@ABC) January 17, 2017

President Barack Obama has reduced the sentence of Chelsea Manning, who leaked Army documents and is serving 35 years.Manning will is now scheduled to be released on May 17.DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.