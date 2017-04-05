A Fountain Valley acupuncturist was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual battery and penetration of his patients.Detectives with the Fountain Valley Police Department arrested 70-year-old Henry David Lee in Laguna Woods. The victims said they were being treated at Lee's acupuncture business in the 8800 block of Warner Avenue when the assaults happened.He is suspected of fondling and digitally penetrating his female patients between 2014 and 2016.The Orange County District Attorney's office filed nine felony counts of sexual battery and sexual penetration against Lee. He was booked into Orange County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bail.Anyone with more information or any possible victims is encouraged to call Detective Scott at (714) 593-4480 or email at gloria.scott@fountainvalley.org.