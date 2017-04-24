OC authorities searching for missing mountain biker

A mountain biker who didn't return from a trip to Carbon Canyon Regional Park triggered an ongoing search for the 43-year-old man Monday.A search team made up of parks officials, Orange County sheriff's deputies and two helicopters is scouring the area for the missing biker, described as a 5'10" Asian male from Long Beach.Parks officials said the man is an "experienced" mountain biker.According to the man's family, he left home around 7:30 a.m. Sunday and headed to the park. He was expected back several hours later around 1 p.m. at his mother's house. He never showed up, prompting his family to call authorities.Orange County authorities continue to search for the man on foot, by vehicle and by air.