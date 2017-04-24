NEWS

OC authorities searching for missing mountain biker

Orange County Sheriff's Reserve Deputy Devon Kemp and Professional Services Search and Rescue responder Marion Douglas speak as authorities meet at Chino Hills State Park. (Orange County Register/SCNG)

BREA, Calif. (KABC) --
A mountain biker who didn't return from a trip to Carbon Canyon Regional Park triggered an ongoing search for the 43-year-old man Monday.

A search team made up of parks officials, Orange County sheriff's deputies and two helicopters is scouring the area for the missing biker, described as a 5'10" Asian male from Long Beach.

Parks officials said the man is an "experienced" mountain biker.

According to the man's family, he left home around 7:30 a.m. Sunday and headed to the park. He was expected back several hours later around 1 p.m. at his mother's house. He never showed up, prompting his family to call authorities.

Orange County authorities continue to search for the man on foot, by vehicle and by air.
