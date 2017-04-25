OC coach arrested for soliciting photos from student on Snapchat

Police arrested a 51-year-old Anaheim man on Monday, accusing him of using social media to ask a 15-year-old girl for inappropriate photos.Michael Engelmann, a coach of the girls' junior varsity basketball team at Garden Grove High School, has been fired. The victim is a student at Garden Grove."Over the weekend we were contacted by the female victim and one of her friends who came to the police department to report the incident," said Lt. Carl Whitney of the Garden Grove Police Department.A spokesperson from the Garden Grove Unified School District said Engelmann was a "walk on" coach.Police said Engelmann has been at the school since 2009. Officers believe his access to minors may mean there are potentially more victims.A family member of the alleged victim says this happened over Snapchat. "She didn't even feel safe in school. He would harass her every day and put her on the spot for not adding him back," the family member said in a statement.Police are crediting the girl for coming forward and reminding parents about protecting their kids in cyberspace."Parents need to be involved with their children especially involved with their social media accounts. On a weekly basis, we're contacted about inappropriate things that are happening," Whitney said.Engelmann is set to make his first court appearance tomorrow.If you believe he may have had inappropriate contact with any other student, call Garden Grove police.