NEWS

OC coach arrested for soliciting photos from student on Snapchat

EMBED </>More News Videos

Police arrested a 51-year-old Anaheim man on Monday, accusing him of using social media to ask a 15-year-old girl for inappropriate photos. (KABC)

By
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) --
Police arrested a 51-year-old Anaheim man on Monday, accusing him of using social media to ask a 15-year-old girl for inappropriate photos.

Michael Engelmann, a coach of the girls' junior varsity basketball team at Garden Grove High School, has been fired. The victim is a student at Garden Grove.

"Over the weekend we were contacted by the female victim and one of her friends who came to the police department to report the incident," said Lt. Carl Whitney of the Garden Grove Police Department.

A spokesperson from the Garden Grove Unified School District said Engelmann was a "walk on" coach.

Police said Engelmann has been at the school since 2009. Officers believe his access to minors may mean there are potentially more victims.

A family member of the alleged victim says this happened over Snapchat. "She didn't even feel safe in school. He would harass her every day and put her on the spot for not adding him back," the family member said in a statement.

Police are crediting the girl for coming forward and reminding parents about protecting their kids in cyberspace.

"Parents need to be involved with their children especially involved with their social media accounts. On a weekly basis, we're contacted about inappropriate things that are happening," Whitney said.

Engelmann is set to make his first court appearance tomorrow.

If you believe he may have had inappropriate contact with any other student, call Garden Grove police.
Related Topics:
newscrimearrestbasketballhigh schoolGarden GroveOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Federal judge rules Trump cannot punish sanctuary cities by withholding funds
White House backtracks after Trump opens door to delaying funding for border wall
'I've got to tell them what I'm seeing.' KABC reporters recall covering LA riots
Chase suspect evades police in stolen Penske truck
Garcetti, Beck reflect on 1992 LA riots
More News
Top Stories
1 killed, 10 injured in fiery crash in Griffith Park area; SB 5 Fwy closed
LA declares 'La La Land' day
Dad of missing South Pasadena boy released from jail
5 pedestrians struck, injured by car in Granada Hills parking lot
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
Garcetti, Beck reflect on 1992 LA riots
Man charged with sexually assaulting 6-year-old girl in Panorama City
Show More
California judge blocks Trump order on sanctuary city money
1-year-old girl found safe after alleged abduction by armed father in IE
Police shoot man acting aggressively toward cops in West Covina
Maksim Chmerkovskiy has trespass scare at Hollywood Hills home
Police seek help identifying OC armed robbery suspect
More News
Top Video
'I've got to tell them what I'm seeing.' KABC reporters recall covering LA riots
LA declares 'La La Land' day
VIDEO: Great white shark feeds on dead whale off Dana Point
Garcetti, Beck reflect on 1992 LA riots
More Video