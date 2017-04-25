SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --A new scandal has hit the Orange County District Attorney's Office after one of its top investigators was accused of sexting while on duty.
The department's chief investigator, Craig Hunter, a former deputy chief at the Anaheim Police Department, was off the job after accusations of sexting while at work.
An email complaint sent to county officials in 2015 from a Beverly Hills attorney alleged that Hunter sent nearly 100 sexual text messages, chats and naked pictures on his work phone while at work to the man's fiancee.
MORE: DOJ launches investigation into OC jailhouse snitch scandal
Orange County Supervisor Todd Spitzer sent the allegations to Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas, but he said it was unclear if they were investigated.
But on Monday, a letter was sent to staff about the sudden change in management at the district attorney's office. In the letter, Rackauckas said, "Effective immediately Craig Hunter is off duty and not expected to return."
"The public deserves to know whats going on. The Orange County Board of Supervisors deserves to know what's going on and we're not going to tolerate another scandal or another cover-up," Spitzer said.
Spitzer said it was unclear if the accusations and sudden job change were connected, but it's just latest controversy at the district attorney's office which is now under investigation on several levels.
MORE: Attorney says Orange County district attorney investigator attacked him
Union officials also warned district attorney investigators of an apparent ongoing investigation on Monday.
"They have the absolute right for representation, but at same time they have an obligation to answer any questions the DA poses," said Tom Dominguez, the president of the Association of Orange County Deputy Sheriff's.
The growing scandals has some calling for a full investigation.
"We have a right to know if there's misconduct in the Orange County District Attorney's Office," Spitzer said.
Assistant chief Lou Gutierrez was also placed on a leave of absence, but it was unclear if he was expected back on the job.