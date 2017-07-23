OC deputies in standoff with armed man in Dana Point

DANA POINT, Calif. (KABC) --A SWAT team and Orange County Sheriff's deputies were in a standoff with an armed, barricaded man inside a Dana Point home Sunday.
The incident on Centre Court began in the morning with a report of someone hearing a gunshot in the area.
Deputies arrived on scene and discovered a bullet hole at the condo and a man inside refusing to come out. A woman walked out of the home and talked to the deputies.
No injuries were reported, but out of concern for the safety of the neighborhood, nearby homes were asked to evacuate.
DEVELOPING: We will provide updates as they become available.