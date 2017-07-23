OC deputies in standoff with armed man in Dana Point

A SWAT team and Orange County Sheriff's deputies were in a standoff with an armed, barricaded man inside a Dana Point home Sunday.The incident on Centre Court began in the morning with a report of someone hearing a gunshot in the area.Deputies arrived on scene and discovered a bullet hole at the condo and a man inside refusing to come out. A woman walked out of the home and talked to the deputies.No injuries were reported, but out of concern for the safety of the neighborhood, nearby homes were asked to evacuate.DEVELOPING: We will provide updates as they become available.