NEWS

OC lawmaker's bill looks to upgrade pool safety, prevent child drownings

EMBED </>More Videos

Julie Lopiccolo (center), who lost her son to drowning in 2014, stands at a press conference in support of a state bill to improve pool safety regulations.

By
FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) --
As summer opens with a heat wave, the issue of pool safety is getting renewed attention.

An Orange County legislator is looking to make backyard pools safer for kids by updating existing requirements.

State Sen. Josh Newman, D-Fullerton, has proposed updating the state's existing Pool Safety Act, which took effect in 1997.

"This is an act over 20 years old and it is in need of updating," Newman said. "This measure will save lives and lead the nation in pool safety policy."

The biggest change in Newman's Senate Bill 442 is requiring new residential pools to have two drowning prevention devices - such as a latching gate, fence, alarm or pool cover - instead of just one.

Medical professionals and parents who lost children to drowning spoke in support of his efforts.

"We simply can't undo the damage that's been done to these children by those brief minutes of not getting enough oxygen to their bodies and particularly their brains," said Dr. James Cappon with Children's Hospital Orange County.

Julie Lopiccolo knows the pain of losing a child to drowning and wants to make sure it doesn't happen to other families. Her 21-month-old son drowned in 2014 when his babysitter brought him to a pool that didn't have sufficient safety measures, she said.

"No family should suffer like we have," she said. "No child should lose their life like these children."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newspoolsafetychildrendrowningFullertonOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Baby rattlesnake gives Calabasas woman a scare
SWAT officer's helmet grazed by bullet in South LA shootout
Mom suspected of taking 3 kids from dad's Van Nuys home
Navy destroyer collides with container ship; sailors missing
More News
Top Stories
Mom suspected of taking 3 kids from dad's Van Nuys home
Baby rattlesnake gives Calabasas woman a scare
Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea, other factors, coroner says
9 alleged members of Vagos biker gang arrested in SoCal
7 Navy members missing after crash off Japan's coast
How to keep cool as heat wave hits SoCal
Wife of slain Woodland Hills hair stylist, man charged w/ murder
Show More
Pot festivals could be headed to SoCal fairgrounds
Cool Kid Oscar Ayala donates bone marrow to save brother's life
Discovery Channel hints Michael Phelps will race shark
Brother of a suspect shot, killed after pointing gun at Rialto officers
Minnesota cop acquitted in Philando Castile shooting
More News
Top Video
How to keep cool as heat wave hits SoCal
Wife of slain Woodland Hills hair stylist, man charged w/ murder
Pot festivals could be headed to SoCal fairgrounds
SWAT officer's helmet grazed by bullet in South LA shootout
More Video