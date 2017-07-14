  • BREAKING NEWS Fast-moving brush fire burning in Highland - WATCH LIVE
NEWS

OC man wins $1.6 million from Powerball ticket

A Powerball ticket is shown in this undated file image. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
An Orange County man won more than $1.6 million from a Powerball ticket he purchased from a gas station.

According to a California Lottery press release, Luis Ruiz-Castellanos originally thought he won more than $1,600. He browsed the internet and eventually figured out his numbers won him the million-dollar prize.

Ruiz-Castellanos' ticket numbers were 66-57-5-69 and 21, according to the press release. He missed the red Powerball number 13. If he correctly guessed that number, he would have won the estimated $375 million jackpot.

Ruiz-Castellanos bought his ticket at an ARCO AM/PM gas station in Fountain Valley. The retailer will receive a bonus check of $8,373 for selling the ticket.

According to the CA lottery press release, Ruiz-Castellanos plans to invest his winnings in a business and help his family.
