An Orange County man can likely afford a lifetime of Slurpees after he hit it big with a lottery ticket at a local 7-Eleven.David Trapp said it still hasn't really sunk in that he won the Mega Millions lottery.Trapp bought the ticket at a Laguna Hills convenience store a few weeks ago, and is now a multi-millionaire.He'll either take home $37 million in a lump sum or $61 million doled out in annual payments.Trapp's winning numbers were the birthdays of family members.