OC man wins $61M Mega Millions jackpot from Laguna Hills 7-Eleven lottery ticket

An Orange County man can likely afford a lifetime of Slurpees after he hit it big with a lottery ticket at a local 7-Eleven. (KABC)

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
An Orange County man can likely afford a lifetime of Slurpees after he hit it big with a lottery ticket at a local 7-Eleven.

David Trapp said it still hasn't really sunk in that he won the Mega Millions lottery.

Trapp bought the ticket at a Laguna Hills convenience store a few weeks ago, and is now a multi-millionaire.

He'll either take home $37 million in a lump sum or $61 million doled out in annual payments.

Trapp's winning numbers were the birthdays of family members.
