OC massage therapist arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting client

Ryan Daniel Bishop, 32, of Laguna Hills, is shown in a mugshot. (KABC)

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (KABC) --
An Orange County man was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman while he was giving her a massage, and authorities believe there may be more victims.

Authorities arrested Ryan Daniel Bishop, 32, of Laguna Hills, on Wednesday after a five-day investigation into allegations of sexual assault.

The victim reported to authorities that on Feb. 17 she was sexually assaulted during a massage session done by Bishop, who was a massage therapist at Massage Heights in Mission Viejo.

During the investigation, investigators learned Bishop had prior employment at Main Place Chiropractic in Orange and that he may have done other massage therapy work at other Orange County locations.

Bishop was booked into Orange County Jail on suspicion of sexual battery. He is expected to appear in court Friday.

Authorities believe there may be more victims. Those who have more information or may be a victim are asked to call the Orange County Sheriff's Department special victims detail at (714) 647-7419. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call OC Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS.
