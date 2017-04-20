The president of the Buena Park School District Board was arrested after thousands of child pornographic videos and images were found in his home, Fontana police said.For the past six months, the Fontana Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has been conducting an investigation regarding a group of people who were distributing child pornography over the internet.During this probe, investigators determined that Dennis Chambers, the president of the Buena Park School District Board, trafficked child pornography in the city of Fontana.Authorities served a search warrant at Chamber's home in the 8000 block of Taylor Street in Buena Park on Wednesday. Officials found an electronic storage device which contained thousands of child pornographic videos and images.Chambers was arrested on suspicion of possession and distribution of child pornography and later booked at the Santa Ana Central Jail.If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact Detective Hale at (909) 356-7156.