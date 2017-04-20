NEWS

Buena Park School District Board president accused of possessing, distributing child porn

Dennis Chambers is seen in this photo released by the Fontana Police Department. (Fontana Police Department)

By ABC7.com staff
FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) --
The president of the Buena Park School District Board was arrested after thousands of child pornographic videos and images were found in his home, Fontana police said.

For the past six months, the Fontana Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has been conducting an investigation regarding a group of people who were distributing child pornography over the internet.

During this probe, investigators determined that Dennis Chambers, the president of the Buena Park School District Board, trafficked child pornography in the city of Fontana.

Authorities served a search warrant at Chamber's home in the 8000 block of Taylor Street in Buena Park on Wednesday. Officials found an electronic storage device which contained thousands of child pornographic videos and images.

Chambers was arrested on suspicion of possession and distribution of child pornography and later booked at the Santa Ana Central Jail.

If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact Detective Hale at (909) 356-7156.
Related Topics:
newspornographysex crimechild pornographyschoolchildrenarrestFontanaBuena ParkSan Bernardino CountyOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Republicans float health care compromise before Trump's 100-day mark
2 Seattle officers shot while responding to robbery
Officer dead on Champs-Élysées in Paris after shooting, officials say
Missing Tenn. student found, former teacher arrested
Paris police attack kills 1 officer; assailant killed
More News
Top Stories
VIDEO: Semitruck drags car on 15 Freeway after crash in Cajon Pass
Paris police attack kills 1 officer; assailant killed
Garcetti vows LAPD will 'never act as a federal immigration force'
Aaron Hernandez's brain to be released to CTE researchers
Tennessee student found safe, teacher arrested in California
Santa Monica officer carries gun onto flight from LAX to Taiwan
Child molestation suspect arrested in Alhambra, police say
Show More
1 killed, 1 injured in stabbing at OC apartment complex
Magazine images projected on Empire State Building
For Trump, familiar judge gets case of deported Mexican
Cousin on Aaron Hernandez's death: 'Something's not right'
Preliminary-magnitude 3.0 earthquake rattles Big Bear
More News
Photos
1 hurt after SUV slams into kitchen area of Rowland Heights home
PHOTOS: San Bernardino elementary school shooting
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
More Photos