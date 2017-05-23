SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --Orange County Supervisor Todd Spitzer wants the feds to take over the Orange County District Attorney's Office, alleging misconduct by O.C. District Attorney Tony Rackauckas.
Spitzer sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Monday, requesting that the Department of Justice "intervene immediately in the deepening crisis within the Orange County Attorney's Office."
The letter outlines numerous concerns and alleges misconduct by Rackauckas. Spitzer also outlines the use of jailhouse informants.
Rackauckas has denied the existence of a jailhouse informant program, even though several judges have ruled otherwise.
In fact, there was a hearing expected sometime Tuesday to determine if the O.C. Sheriff's Department destroyed informant related documents ordered by a judge four years ago.
The U.S. justice Department has not commented on Spitzer's letter as of yet.
Rackauckas said Spitzer's letter is politically motivated, pointing out that Spitzer is expected to run for the Orange County District Attorney's position in 2018.