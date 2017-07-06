ESPN commentator Odin Ciani is pleading for help after he said his sister, a doctor in Tijuana, was murdered.In a video posted on Twitter Tuesday, Ciani said a group of gunmen went to his sister's medical clinic and killed her in front of her children and mother.Ciani was calling on the Mexican president and other top officials to do something and help put an end to the violence."He killed her with three shots...We can't keep living like this. I am asking you to resolve this problem for the security of Mexico," Ciani pleaded in Spanish.