NEWS

Off-duty customs agent shoots, wounds 2 teens in attempted armed robbery in Arcadia, authorities say

Authorities closed an intersection in Arcadia after an off-duty Customs and Border Protection officer shot and wounded two robbery suspects on Friday, May 26, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) --
An off-duty U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent opened fire after being attacked by three teenagers - one of whom was armed with a handgun - Friday evening in Arcadia, authorities said. Two of the suspects were wounded in the shooting.

The incident was reported at 8:13 p.m. in the area of First and Avenue and Colorado Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The customs agent was walking on a sidewalk when he was attacked from behind by the boys - two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old, said sheriff's Deputy Caroline Rodriguez. One of the assailants allegedly repeatedly struck the agent in the head as another pointed a gun at him and demanded his property.

"The victim thought the subjects were going to rob and shoot him so he
retrieved his department-issued handgun," Rodriguez said. "The victim shot at the subjects in an effort to defend himself."

According to investigators, the armed teen and one of his accomplices were struck by the agent's gunfire. The third boy, who was unharmed, fled the scene on foot.

The agent suffered bruising to his face but did not require medical attention.

The wounded suspects each sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

Arcadia police officers recovered the 15-year-old teenager's handgun at the scene, Rodriguez said.

The boy who ran from the scene was subsequently found at a nearby home and taken into custody. He was booked at Central Juvenile Hall in Boyle Heights on suspicion of robbery.
Related Topics:
newsofficer involved shootingarmed robberyrobberyborder patrollos angeles county sheriff's departmentArcadiaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Kushner's contacts with Russia 'never came up' at G-7 summit, says Trump adviser
Man in custody over killing 2 in Oregon hate-speech incident
Pilot's remains back on US soil from Vietnam after 52 years
UK reduces terror threat level from 'critical' to 'severe'
More News
Top Stories
2 injured in Santa Monica home-invasion robbery
LAPD conducting sobriety checkpoints through Memorial Day weekend
Pilot's remains back on US soil from Vietnam after 52 years
Man takes on 2nd kindness project with KIN LOV GRA
San Bernardino mom detained by ICE suing federal agency
Kushner discussed setting up secret line between Trump admin, Kremlin, report says
OC youth mentor accused of lewd acts with 2 teen boys
Show More
Memorial Day weekend travel in SoCal expected to be busiest in years
'Mother of all landslides' buries highway in Big Sur
Dana Point whale rescuer recalls saving great white shark
Palmdale man found guilty in murder of girlfriend's son, 2
Irvine college student saved by 2 friends amid stroke
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: Fashion on the 'magenta carpet' at the BBMAs
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
More Photos