An off-duty U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent opened fire after being attacked by three teenagers - one of whom was armed with a handgun - Friday evening in Arcadia, authorities said. Two of the suspects were wounded in the shooting.The incident was reported at 8:13 p.m. in the area of First and Avenue and Colorado Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.The customs agent was walking on a sidewalk when he was attacked from behind by the boys - two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old, said sheriff's Deputy Caroline Rodriguez. One of the assailants allegedly repeatedly struck the agent in the head as another pointed a gun at him and demanded his property."The victim thought the subjects were going to rob and shoot him so heretrieved his department-issued handgun," Rodriguez said. "The victim shot at the subjects in an effort to defend himself."According to investigators, the armed teen and one of his accomplices were struck by the agent's gunfire. The third boy, who was unharmed, fled the scene on foot.The agent suffered bruising to his face but did not require medical attention.The wounded suspects each sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were transported to a hospital in unknown condition.Arcadia police officers recovered the 15-year-old teenager's handgun at the scene, Rodriguez said.The boy who ran from the scene was subsequently found at a nearby home and taken into custody. He was booked at Central Juvenile Hall in Boyle Heights on suspicion of robbery.