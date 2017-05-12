NEWS

Off-duty FBI agent shoots, kills pit bull attacking his dog in Newhall

Deputies said an off-duty FBI agent shot and killed a pit bull that attacked his dog near Piazza Di Sarro and Sierra Highway in Newhall on Friday, May 12, 2017.

NEWHALL, SANTA CLARITA --
An off-duty FBI agent shot and killed a pit bull that attacked his dog in Newhall on Friday, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department in Santa Clarita said the agent was walking his German shepherd on a leash near Piazza Di Sarro and Sierra Highway at about 5:35 p.m. when the incident happened.

Deputies said a woman was walking her unleashed pit bull in the area when her dog attacked the agent's German shepherd.

Officials said the agent shot and killed the pit bull.

No other details were available from authorities.
