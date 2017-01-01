An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer was killed and three other people were injured early Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Simi Valley, authorities said.The Simi Valley Police Department confirmed the deceased person was an LAPD officer, whose name was not immediately released.The collision occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on Sycamore Drive just south of Cochran Street, a police spokesperson said. The conditions of the three injured, one of whom was an Uber driver, were unknown.It was unclear what caused the crash, which involved two people in each vehicle.DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.