NEWS

Off-duty LAPD officer shoots, wounds 2 burglary suspects at home in Downey, authorities say

EMBED </>More News Videos

Two suspected burglars were shot and wounded by an off-duty LAPD officer at his home in Downey on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017.

By and ABC7.com staff
DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) --
An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer shot and wounded two burglary suspects early Monday morning at his home in Downey, officials said.

The incident happened about 1 a.m. at a house in the 7800 block of Borson Street, according to a statement from the Downey Police Department, which was investigating. When the officer confronted the pair of suspects, the news release said, he "was assaulted and discharged his weapon."

The intruders were each struck by gunfire and transported to hospitals, according to authorities. LAPD Capt. Andy Neiman said their injuries were not life-threatening.

The officer, who works out of the LAPD's Olympic Division, suffered minor injuries and was also treated at a hospital, Downey police said. He and the two suspects were each listed in stable condition.

"Until we are able to interview the officer -- which we have not done at this point because he is being treated -- we don't know much more than: our officer was somehow confronted, an officer-involved shooting occurred," Neiman said in an interview at the scene. "Those two individuals were injured, as well as the officer, and we are awaiting further investigation."

In accordance with protocol, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office launched an investigation into the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Downey Police Department at (562) 904-2308 or Detective Ron Gee at (562) 904-2331. Anonymous tips may be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newsshootingpolice shootinglapdlos angeles police departmentofficer involved shootingDowneyLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Lexus driver wanted in deadly hit and run of bicyclist in Whittier
Former President George HW Bush Released From Hospital
Police now say only 1 suspect in Canada mosque shooting
FDA: Elevated levels of toxic substance found in teething tablets
More News
Top Stories
President Trump says his order didn't cause weekend airport chaos
Lexus driver wanted in deadly hit and run of bicyclist in Whittier
FDA: Elevated levels of toxic substance found in teething tablets
Suspect in San Pedro reality contestant's murder to be arraigned
Police now say only 1 suspect in Canada mosque shooting
No travel ban detainees at any US airports, officials tell ABC News
3K protesters descend on LAX in opposition to Trump's travel ban
Show More
Teen with rare condition poses for 'Brave'-themed photo shoot
See the new trailer for 'Beauty and the Beast' on 'The Bachelor' tonight
Refugee family at LAX awaits arrival of cancer-stricken mother
President Trump to announce Supreme Court pick Tuesday
Winter storms preview sea-rise damage to California cities, roads
More News
Top Video
President Trump says his order didn't cause weekend airport chaos
Police now say only 1 suspect in Canada mosque shooting
3K protesters descend on LAX in opposition to Trump's travel ban
FDA: Elevated levels of toxic substance found in teething tablets
More Video