An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer shot and wounded two burglary suspects early Monday morning at his home in Downey, officials said.The incident occurred about 1 a.m. at a house in the 7800 block of Borson Street, according to a statement from the Downey Police Department, which was investigating. When the officer confronted the pair of suspects, the news release said, he "was assaulted and discharged his weapon."The intruders were each struck by gunfire and transported to hospitals, according to authorities. Their conditions were not disclosed, but LAPD Capt. Andy Neiman said their injuries were not life-threatening.The officer suffered minor injuries and was also treated at a hospital, Downey police said.In accordance with protocol, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office launched an investigation into the shooting.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Downey Police Department at (562) 904-2308 or Detective Ron Gee at (562) 904-2331. Anonymous tips may be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.