NEWS

Off-duty LAPD officer shoots, wounds 2 burglary suspects at home in Downey, authorities say

Patrol cars surround the scene of a shooting involving an off-duty Los Angeles police officer on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) --
An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer shot and wounded two burglary suspects early Monday morning at his home in Downey, officials said.

The incident occurred about 1 a.m. at a house in the 7800 block of Borson Street, according to a statement from the Downey Police Department, which was investigating. When the officer confronted the pair of suspects, the news release said, he "was assaulted and discharged his weapon."

The intruders were each struck by gunfire and transported to hospitals, according to authorities. Their conditions were not disclosed, but LAPD Capt. Andy Neiman said their injuries were not life-threatening.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was also treated at a hospital, Downey police said.

In accordance with protocol, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office launched an investigation into the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Downey Police Department at (562) 904-2308 or Detective Ron Gee at (562) 904-2331. Anonymous tips may be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newsshootingpolice shootinglapdlos angeles police departmentofficer involved shootingDowneyLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Obama 'Fundamentally Disagrees' With Discrimination Based on Religion
Trump's Immigration Order Faces New Challenges Following Tumultuous Weekend
President Trump Signs Order to 'Dramatically Reduce' Regulations
Suspect in San Pedro reality contestant's murder to be arraigned
More News
Top Stories
President Trump says his order didn't cause weekend airport chaos
Police now say only 1 suspect in Canada mosque shooting
Suspect in San Pedro reality contestant's murder to be arraigned
No travel ban detainees at any US airports, officials tell ABC News
3K protesters descend on LAX in opposition to Trump's travel ban
Teen with rare condition poses for 'Brave'-themed photo shoot
See the new trailer for 'Beauty and the Beast' on 'The Bachelor' tonight
Show More
Refugee family at LAX awaits arrival of cancer-stricken mother
President Trump to announce Supreme Court pick Tuesday
Winter storms preview sea-rise damage to California cities, roads
Man fatally shot by Santa Ana police after foot chase, authorities say
Miss France crowned Miss Universe 2016
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos