Off-duty LAPD officer shoots, wounds 2 suspects in residential area of Downey, authorities say

Patrol cars surround the scene of a shooting involving an off-duty Los Angeles police officer on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) --
An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer shot and wounded two people early Monday morning in a residential neighborhood in Downey, officials said.

Few details were immediately available about the shooting, which LAPD Capt. Andy Neiman said happened about 1 a.m. in the 7800 block of Borson Street.

The two injured suspects were transported to a hospital in unknown condition, the police spokesman said, adding that their wounds were not life-threatening.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this article as they become available. City News Service contributed reporting.
