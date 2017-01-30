An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer shot and wounded two people early Monday morning in a residential neighborhood in Downey, officials said.Few details were immediately available about the shooting, which LAPD Capt. Andy Neiman said happened about 1 a.m. in the 7800 block of Borson Street.The two injured suspects were transported to a hospital in unknown condition, the police spokesman said, adding that their wounds were not life-threatening.