Officer-involved shooting in North Hills leaves suspect critically wounded, LAPD says

A street in North Hills was closed after an officer-involved shooting left a suspect critically injured on Saturday, April 22, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
NORTH HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
An officer-involved shooting in North Hills left a suspect critically wounded on Saturday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers responded about 6:16 a.m. to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon suspect, possibly armed with a gun, in the area of Burnet Avenue and Rayen Street, said Officer Sal Ramirez, an LAPD spokesman.

After the officers used "less-lethal tools, adhering to preservation of life," the suspect's actions resulted in the officer-involved shooting, according to investigators.


The suspect was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot, Ramirez said. No officers were injured.

A knife and a possible handgun were recovered at the scene, police said.

City News Service contributed to this report.
