#LAPD: Please be patient and continue to stay clear of the area as we continue to conduct a thorough investigation pic.twitter.com/BKEgNrFv5J — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 22, 2017

An officer-involved shooting in North Hills left a suspect critically wounded on Saturday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.Officers responded about 6:16 a.m. to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon suspect, possibly armed with a gun, in the area of Burnet Avenue and Rayen Street, said Officer Sal Ramirez, an LAPD spokesman.After the officers used "less-lethal tools, adhering to preservation of life," the suspect's actions resulted in the officer-involved shooting, according to investigators.The suspect was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot, Ramirez said. No officers were injured.A knife and a possible handgun were recovered at the scene, police said.