Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in South Gate

Police and firefighters are seen at the site of a crash and an officer-involved shooting in South Gate on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. (KABC)

SOUTH GATE, Calif. (KABC) --
An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting in South Gate Tuesday morning.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed the incident, though it was not clear which agency was involved in the shooting.

The incident occurred around 8 a.m. near California Avenue and Santa Ana Street.

Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

AIR7 HD flew over the location, where a body was seen.

Also, at least four wrecked cars were seen near the location. It was not clear how the body and damaged vehicles were connected, if at all, to the officer-involved shooting.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
