Shooting involving campus officer reported at Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga

The scene of an officer-involved shooting at Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) --
A shooting involving a campus officer has been reported at Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga, authorities say.

Jacob Bailey from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said Rancho Cucamonga police are assisting in the incident.

Further details were not immediately disclosed.

A patrol car was seen wrecked next to a sedan at the campus, and a parking lot near a library was closed off by caution tape.


It was unclear whether anyone was injured in the shooting.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
