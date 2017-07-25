#Breaking Chaffey College patrol unit appears to have crashed into side of car. Parking lot near Library is closed off by caution tape. pic.twitter.com/EjI8NC4TU8 — Leticia Juarez (@ABC7Leticia) July 25, 2017

A shooting involving a campus officer has been reported at Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga, authorities say.Jacob Bailey from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said Rancho Cucamonga police are assisting in the incident.Further details were not immediately disclosed.A patrol car was seen wrecked next to a sedan at the campus, and a parking lot near a library was closed off by caution tape.It was unclear whether anyone was injured in the shooting.