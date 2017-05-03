NEWS

Bodycam shows officer rescuing a 4-year old from drowning

EMBED </>More News Videos

Officer Aaron Bulmer was at right place at the right time to save a boy from drowning. (Topeka Police Department via Storyful)

A Kansas police officer was at the right place at the right time when he leaped into a pond to rescue a drowning toddler.

Bodycam footage released by the Topeka Police Department shows Officer Aaron Bulmer running into the pond and pulling out a 4-year-old boy.

"I got a civilian, he almost drowned," the officer said. "I got him out."

The toddler was later identified as being diagnosed with autism, according to ABC News.

"Many times, children with autism are drawn to water, as was the displayed in this case," the department said in the statement. "Officer Bulmer was in the right place at the right time to save a young life."

The boy was was later taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation. Details of his condition have not been released.
Related Topics:
newsbabybaby rescuedpolice officerbuzzworthy
Load Comments
NEWS
Tillerson: Pushing human rights abroad 'creates obstacles' to US interests
House to hold vote on GOP health care bill Thursday
Amendment to Trump's health care bill falls short on pre-existing conditions, analysts say
Ex-Mission Hills Catholic school teacher accused of sex w/ students
Senate changes likely for Republican health care bill
More News
Top Stories
Body found in Gardena near site of earlier triple shooting
Ex-Mission Hills Catholic school teacher accused of sex w/ students
Federal agents arrest 2 in alleged $2M Santa Ana EBT scam
Man, woman killed in shooting behind Pomona grocery store
Oxnard family calls for more CCTV cameras to fight crime
What you need to know about the Google Doc phishing scam
Ex-NBA star Brandon Roy shot, wounded in Compton
Show More
Facebook hiring thousands in attempt to stop violent posts
2015 Torrance refinery blast was preventable, board says
Comey says he had to tell Congress of Clinton emails
Students surprise teacher with glasses for color blindness
VIDEO: Fiery plane crash near Seattle captured on dashcam
More News
Top Video
Federal agents arrest 2 in alleged $2M Santa Ana EBT scam
Oxnard family calls for more CCTV cameras to fight crime
Dodgers stars distribute reading glasses to students in Echo Park
2015 Torrance refinery blast was preventable, board says
More Video