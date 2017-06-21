NEWS

Michigan airport stabbing: FBI investigating terrorism as possible motive after officer wounded in neck

Michigan airport evacuated after officer seen bleeding from neck. (KTRK)

FLINT, Mich. --
A law enforcement official says the FBI is looking at terrorism as a possible motive in the stabbing of an officer at the Flint, Michigan, airport.

The official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the individual wasn't able to publicly discuss it says the investigation of the Wednesday morning assault at Bishop International Airport is in its early stages.

A second law enforcement official also speaking on condition of anonymity says authorities were investigating witness reports the suspect made during the incident, including saying "Allahu akbar," the Arabic phrase for "God is great."

Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw says one person is in custody and nobody else is believed to have been involved.


Shaw identified the officer who was stabbed is Lt. Jeff Neville with the Bishop International Airport police. He says Neville's condition also has been upgraded from critical to stable condition.

Bishop International Airport posted on Facebook that passengers were safe and were being told to check for flight delays or cancellations.

Ken Brown tells The Flint Journal he was dropping off his daughter at the airport and saw the officer bleeding from his neck. He says he saw a man detained by police and a knife on the ground.

"The cop was on his hands and knees bleeding from his neck," Brown said. "I said they need to get him a towel."

Cherie Carpenter, who was awaiting a flight to Texas to see her new grandchild, tells Flint TV station WJRT she saw the attacker being led away in handcuffs. She described the man in custody as appearing "blank, just totally blank."

Flint is about 50 miles northwest of Detroit.

