A Los Angeles Police Department cruiser was involved in a crash in Del Rey Saturday night, according to Los Angeles police.The crash was reported at the intersection of Inglewood Boulevard and McDonald Street at about 6:45 p.m., authorities said.The cruiser, which was on its way to a call, swerved to avoid another vehicle that suddenly came out from a side street, police said, and that's when the patrol car crashed into a parked car.The patrol car was seen with significant front-end damage.Two officers in the police cruiser were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. No one else was injured, police said.