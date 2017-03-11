NEWS

Officers not seriously hurt after police cruiser crashes into parked car in Del Rey

A Los Angeles Police Department cruiser was involved in a crash in Del Rey Saturday night, according to Los Angeles police.

DEL REY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A Los Angeles Police Department cruiser was involved in a crash in Del Rey Saturday night, according to Los Angeles police.

The crash was reported at the intersection of Inglewood Boulevard and McDonald Street at about 6:45 p.m., authorities said.

The cruiser, which was on its way to a call, swerved to avoid another vehicle that suddenly came out from a side street, police said, and that's when the patrol car crashed into a parked car.

The patrol car was seen with significant front-end damage.

Two officers in the police cruiser were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. No one else was injured, police said.
