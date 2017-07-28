O.J. Simpson won't be invited to watch practice or take part in any official functions at his alma mater this fall following his release from prison, University of Southern California officials confirmed Friday.Trojans football coach Clay Helton reiterated the university's position Thursday, saying the Heisman winner will not be invited to be part of any football functions.Simpson was a Trojans football star in the 1960s.He was granted parole last week after serving nine years of a 33-year sentence for a Las Vegas robbery. He is expected to be released from prison in October.