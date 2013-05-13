NEWS

OJ Simpson parole hearing set for July 20

This May 13, 2013 file photo shows O.J. Simpson at an evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, Pool, file)

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KABC) --
A parole hearing for OJ Simpson will be held on July 20 in Nevada, according to corrections officials.

The Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners confirmed in a press release that the hearing will be held in Carson City and teleconferenced to the Lovelock Correctional Center where Simpson is being held.

Simpson was granted parole on some of his 2008 convictions for kidnapping and armed robbery, but has remained in prison. He was convicted on multiple charges involving the holdup of two sports memorabilia dealers at a Las Vegas hotel room.

In 2013, the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners released its decision in favor of Simpson's parole request, noting Simpson's "positive institutional record" and his participation in programs addressing "behavior that led to incarceration."

The parole became effective Oct. 2, 2013. Since then, Simpson has been serving the minimum term on four concurrent sentences imposed for using a weapon during the 2007 robbery.

After that time is served, he has two more consecutive terms for assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
