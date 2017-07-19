NEWS

OJ Simpson to face Nevada parole hearing Thursday

OJ Simpson will face a Nevada parole board on Thursday in hopes of winning his release after serving part of a 33-year sentence for a 2007 confrontation in a Las Vegas hotel room. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
LOVELOCK, Nev. (KABC) --
OJ Simpson will face a Nevada parole board on Thursday in hopes of winning his release after serving part of a 33-year sentence for a 2007 confrontation in a Las Vegas hotel room.

Simpson himself, along with his family members and the victim of the Las Vegas armed robbery are expected to testify at the hearing.

Simpson is incarcerated in Lovelock Correctional Center and the hearing will be held via teleconference with four parole board members in Carson City, about 100 miles away.

If granted parole, he would be released in October.

In September 2007 Simpson and a group of men, two of them armed, burst into a hotel room at the Palace Station in Vegas in a bid to retrieve sports memorabilia items he believed had been stolen from him.

He was convicted the next year of armed robbery and assault with a weapon.

Then in 2013 state commissioners granted him parole on some of the dozen charges, meaning he had another four years to serve before reaching his minimum term.

Simpson is generally believed to have behaved well while in prison and legal experts say normally a prisoner in his situation would likely be granted release.

But his notoriety connected to his 1990s murder trial may affect the decision-making process.

"Under normal circumstances, he's out in October," said Loyola Law Professor Stan Goldman. "But there's never been anything normal about anything involving the law and OJ Simpson."
