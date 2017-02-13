Oroville Dam water level drops after massive evacuation

OROVILLE, Calif. (KABC) --Water levels dropped Monday at Lake Oroville, stopping water from spilling over a massive dam's emergency spillway after nearly 200,000 people were evacuated from the area.
California Department of Water Resources officials were preparing to inspect an erosion scar on the spillway at the Oroville Dam, the nation's largest.
The evacuation was ordered Sunday afternoon after engineers told authorities that a hole on the concrete lip of the secondary spillway for the 770-foot-tall Oroville Dam could fail within the hour.
If the emergency spillway fails, it could send a 30-foot wall of water into communities. This is why 188,000 residents from three counties were told to evacuate, and they have no idea when they will be allowed to return to their homes.
Lake Oroville, which is about 150 miles northeast of San Francisco, had water levels so high that an emergency spillway was used Saturday for the first time.
As of late Sunday night, no more water was flowing over the emergency spillway. Also late Sunday, Gov. Jerry Brown issued an emergency order to fortify authorities' response to the emergency at the dam and help with evacuations.
The hole started out small last week, but the problem grew worse.
The sudden evacuation panicked residents, who scrambled to get their belongings into cars and then grew angry as they sat in bumper-to-bumper traffic hours after the evacuation order was given.
Officials said crews will continue releasing as much as 100,000 cubic feet per second from the main spillway to try and reduce the dam's level by 50 feet ahead of storms forecast to reach the area later in the week.
"The idea behind that strategy was to reduce the erosion and stop the erosion, and now the site is starting to de-water and drain out," said Bill Croyle Director of the Department of Water Resources.
Monday, authorities will attempt to plug the hole by dropping bags of rocks into the crevasse via helicopter.
A Red Cross spokeswoman said more than 500 people showed up at an evacuation center in Chico, California.
The shelter had run out of blankets and cots, and a tractor trailer with 1,000 more cots was stuck in the gridlock of traffic fleeing the potential flooding Sunday night, said Red Cross shelter manager Pam Deditch.
A California Highway Patrol spokesman said two planes would fly Monday to help with traffic control and possible search and rescue missions.
At least 250 California law enforcement officers were posted near the dam and along evacuation routes to manage the exodus of residents and ensure evacuated towns don't face looting or other criminal activity.
