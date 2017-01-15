SAN FERNANDO VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A power outage was reported by customers in several communities in the San Fernando Valley on Sunday morning, prompting a response by Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews.
It was not immediately clear how many people were affected by the outage, which the LADWP said began about 6:50 a.m.
ABC7 viewers said they were without power in Reseda, Tarzana and Winnetka.
In a tweet published at 7:40 a.m., the LADWP said utility workers had been dispatched to address the outage. The cause of the incident is under investigation.
We have crews dispatched to the outage in the valley. Cause is under investigation.— LADWP (@LADWP) January 15, 2017