NEWS

Paddington bear creator Michael Bond dies at 91

In this Thursday, June 5, 2008 file photo, British author Michael Bond sits with a Paddington Bear toy during an interview with The Associated Press in London. (AP Photo/Sang Tan, File)

Michael Bond, creator of marmalade-loving children's favorite Paddington bear, has died aged 91, his publisher said Wednesday.

HarperCollins said Bond died at his home the previous day after a short illness.

Ann-Janine Murtagh, executive publisher of HarperCollins Children's Books, said the duffel-coated, Wellington boot-wearing bear "touched my own heart as a child and will live on in the hearts of future generations."

The furry adventurer first appeared in "A Bear Called Paddington" in 1958 - a stowaway from "Darkest Peru" who arrived at London's Paddington train station wearing a sign saying "Please look after this bear. Thank you."

Adopted by the Brown family, the misadventure-prone bear went on to star in some 20 books, a television series and a feature film.

The books have sold some 35 million copies worldwide and have been translated into 40 languages, including Latin ("Ursus Nomine Paddington").

Bond said he based the character on a teddy bear that he bought for his wife as a stocking filler, and named him after the station he used for daily commutes.

Today, countless stuffed Paddingtons are for sale in toy stores and souvenir stands around Britain, and a statue of the iconic bear stands at the station.

Explaining the character's enduring appeal in 2008, Bond said "there's something about bears which sets them apart from the other toys."

"I think dolls are always wondering what they're going to wear next," he told The Associated Press. "Bears have this quality that children in particular feel they can tell their secrets to and they won't pass them on."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
A timeline of Trump's immigration executive order
405 Freeway reopened in Van Nuys after injury crash
Massive cyberattack spreads ransomware across Europe, US
Tales from patients that stand to lose a lot from GOP health bill
More News
Top Stories
405 Freeway reopened in Van Nuys after injury crash
LA County website hacked, planted with pro-ISIS messages
Highland fire burns 900 acres; closures, evacuations lifted
Local Youth of the Year nominees head to China
Time cover of Trump in his golf clubs is fake
Alleged AK-47 Bandit arrest a relief to Chino PD
Ahead of 4th of July, public reminded about firework safety
Show More
OC sheriff announces retirement amid release of report alleging jail abuse
LA city officials, LAPD hold meeting on cadet scandal
3 arrested for having 5K pounds of fireworks in Long Beach
South Pasadena dad accused of killing son says he didn't 'flee'
Teen's body found in burned garage in Hyde Park; 1 in custody
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos